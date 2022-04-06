EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The trial in the case against a man accused of killing and decapitating his mother in April 2017, began on Wednesday.

As KTSM previously reported, Fernando Alonzo Alarcon was arrested for allegedly killing and beheading his mother, Graciela Acosta Licon at their West El Paso apartment.

Licon was found dead and beheaded on April 20, 2017 in her apartment on the 5600 block of Suncrest after police did a welfare check requested by the family who said they were unable to get ahold of Licon for several days.

In court on Wednesday, state prosecutors called seven witnesses to testify, including Licon’s sister, niece, a neighbor, the apartment complex maintenance supervisor and a few police officers from the initial investigation.

During opening statements, defense attorneys told the jury the defendant suffered mental while state prosecutors.

One of the police officers called to testify was a crime scene investigator in 2017 who video recorded the scene for the investigation.

That recording was played for the court on Wednesday, which showed the entire apartment and its state, including the victim’s body with a blanket covering her from the waist up. Glass shards, also appeared to be on the floor, as well as various medication bottles throughout the apartment and what appeared to be a bloody handprint on the wall by the body.

The defendant, Alarcon, was emotional and crying as the video played in court.

The victim’s dialysis machine was also shown in the video, in which defense attorneys questioned officers if it was possible the victim could have been sick and died from natural causes.

The video also showed a knife on the sink of the lower-level bathroom.

The victim’s sister, Martina Pedroza, who said she goes by “Martha” told the court she hadn’t heard from her sister for several days before she called for a welfare check.

She said she was at the apartment when police arrived to check on her sister, while she waited outside. She said when the police came out of the apartment, she saw the officer’s expression and started screaming “not my sister.”

Pedroza also testified that she felt the defendant had an “aggressive” relationship towards his mother.

In 2017, The El Paso County Medical Examiner ruled Licon’s death as homicide by unspecified means, ultimately ruling that she could not determine whether she had been killed before or after her son, Fernando Alarcon, allegedly beheaded her in her west El Paso apartment.