EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Wells Fargo drive-up food bank program has been extended through October.

Wells Fargo and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger joined forces to help distribute meals to needy families in El Paso.

The food bank is located at the Wells Fargo branch located on 6175 Gateway Blvd.

According to officials, the drive-up food bank will be open until October 17.

The location is only open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Officials said the location has served more than 3,400 families.