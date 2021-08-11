Wells Fargo awards $14,000 grant to Rebuilding Together El Paso

FILE – In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. In the results of an investigation released Monday, April 10, 2017, Wells Fargo’s board of directors has blamed the bank’s most senior management for creating an “aggressive sales culture” at Wells that eventually led […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More families in El Paso will soon have access to decent and affordable housing.

Wells Fargo is awarding a $14,000 grant to Rebuilding Together as part of a nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families build and improve homes across the U.S.

Rebuilding Together El Paso is one of more than 49 Rebuilding Together organizations to receive the grant.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Christine Gallegos, district manager of Wells Fargo El Paso. “We are proud to support Rebuilding Together in providing homeownership opportunities for hundreds of families nationwide through Wells Fargo Builds.”

Rebuilding Together will use the funding to repair two homes in Far East El Paso, as well as one home in the Lower Valley. The funding will support low-income homeowners and their families who may have a mental illness or disability.

The grant is part of Wells Fargo’s ongoing support of Rebuilding Together El Paso through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic support and volunteerism to build sustainable housing.

