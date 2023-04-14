EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Weekend Domain Furniture and Décor Store invite the community to enjoy some bubbles and dessert at their launch party on Friday, April 14.

The launch party will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Weekend Domain located at 911 N Kansas, Suite A.

The furniture store will be hosting a special promotion of 20% off during the event. All proceeds will go towards La Posada Homeless Shelter.

Owners, Dustin and Nayelie Wiggs say they are passionate about their new furniture store adding that El Paso needed some “earth friendly sustainable options” in furniture which is how their store came to be.

La Posada is a homeless shelter that has been in service since 1986, serving women and children who have been victims of domestic violence, according to the shelter’s website.

In support of local artists, the furniture store will also be hosting Isadora Stowe, who will be selling her own multi-media art pieces and many others.

Isadora Stowe is a multi-media artist who’s from New Mexico. Stowe says her art focuses on the “narrative of environment translated and coded into complex psychological landscapes,” according to her website.