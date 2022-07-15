EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD) is hosting a neighborhood cleanup beautification event on Saturday, July 16 at Marty Robbins Park and Ranchos Del Sol Park.
The City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) will be hosting a variety of community beautification events through “ESD Works For You! A Neighborhood Cleanup Event.” This week ESD and the Office of City Rep. Claudia L. Rodriguez, District 6, invite the public to join two beautification events.
ESD will provide participants with free supplies and tools to make the cleanup successful.
Residents are welcome to dispose of:
• Extra household waste
• Bulky Items (such as used mattresses)
• Yard Waste
Items not accepted include tires, recyclables, commercial waste, used electronics, paint, oil, and household hazardous waste/chemicals.
WHAT: ESD Works For You! A Neighborhood Cleanup Event
WHEN: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022
WHERE: Roll-off dumpsters for event to be placed in East El Paso at Marty Robbins Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Drive & Ranchos Del Sol, 1100 Ted Houghton Drive.
