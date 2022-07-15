Residents are welcome to dispose of certain items as well which are listed below.

The City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) will be hosting a variety of community beautification events through “ESD Works For You! A Neighborhood Cleanup Event.” This week ESD and the Office of City Rep. Claudia L. Rodriguez, District 6, invite the public to join two beautification events.

ESD will provide participants with free supplies and tools to make the cleanup successful.

Residents are welcome to dispose of:

• Extra household waste

• Bulky Items (such as used mattresses)

• Yard Waste

Items not accepted include tires, recyclables, commercial waste, used electronics, paint, oil, and household hazardous waste/chemicals.

WHAT: ESD Works For You! A Neighborhood Cleanup Event

WHEN: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022

WHERE: Roll-off dumpsters for event to be placed in East El Paso at Marty Robbins Park, 11600 Vista Del Sol Drive & Ranchos Del Sol, 1100 Ted Houghton Drive.

