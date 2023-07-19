EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Happy to be back in the Sun City after a week of vacay in New York away from the heat!🥵🧴☀️

It looks like nothing has changed since I’ve left last week, if anything it looks like that high pressure system got closer to El Paso!

Heat Excessive Warning in effect until Thursday night at midnight.

However, there is good news, expect some promising rain chances this weekend and temps in the low triple digits.

Stay cool out there!