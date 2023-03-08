EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday and happy International Women’s Day!!
Expect a beautiful day with a high of 79 today! We might possibly hit our first 80 degree mark of the year today!
You only need a light jacket throughout the morning, expect to take it off around lunchtime!
Winds will be calm in the morning, slightly breezy in the afternoon.
Have a wonderful Wednesday, everyone!☀️
