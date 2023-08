EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!

Expect a high of 80 degrees today! Bring those sweaters and those umbrellas!

We are tracking plenty of rain throughout the morning hours due to the remnants of tropical storm Harold.

As of now our models are predicting 1.2 inches of rain in the next 48 hours in El Paso.

We are keeping those rain chances throughout Friday, and we will be back in those 90s tomorrow.