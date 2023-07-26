EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!

Today will be our 41st day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️

Good news though! We finally see some possible 90s in the 9-Day forecast!!

We will be under a Heat Advisory for two more days until Thursday night at midnight.

Expect a high of 106 today, potentially matching a record from 1995.