EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday!
Today will be our 41st day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️
Good news though! We finally see some possible 90s in the 9-Day forecast!!
We will be under a Heat Advisory for two more days until Thursday night at midnight.
Expect a high of 106 today, potentially matching a record from 1995.
