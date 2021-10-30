Website: El Paso fifth-best city in the nation to celebrate Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso was ranked by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, as the fifth-best city in the country to celebrate Halloween.

The financial website reviewed and compared 210 cities across 10 metrics, which span four categories, including family friendliness, safety, weather and concentration of candy and costume shops. The study included metrics such as internet connection (for virtual gatherings) and recent COVID-19 infection rates to account for the different ways people will celebrate the holiday during the pandemic.

According to the study, El Paso’s low property crime rate, low daily COVID-19 cases, and its concentration of costume shops placed it as one of the best in the country and the best in Texas.

The full rankings, as well as details on the study, can be found on the SmartAsset webpage.

