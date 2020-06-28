Weather on the go: Windy conditions and seasonal temperatures to end the weekend

Breaking News
El Paso, TX— Sunday evening will be very similar to what the Borderland saw Saturday. Expect breezy to windy conditions and seasonal temperatures.

Moisture that brought scattered showers throughout our region will move out of the area for the start of our week and a warming trend will begin, raising temperatures back up into the upper 90’s by the end of the week.

Monday’s highs will stay slightly below normal, with temperatures in the mid-90’s, similar conditions will continue into Wednesday.

Moisture will enter our area come Thursday. This will bring 10% chances of rain which will increase into Friday before tapering off into the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to flirt with triple digits by the end of the week.

