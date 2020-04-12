Weather on the go: Wind advisory will stay in effect Easter Sunday afternoon, until 9 p.m.

El Paso, TX, (KTSM)— West winds continue to flow through the Borderland this afternoon with wind speeds reaching 20-30 mph and gusts at 40 mph. Due to high winds, the El Paso National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the El Paso, Dona Ana, Hudspeth and Otero counties until 9 pm Sunday.

Temperature highs throughout the region will remain below average as we continue to see west winds flow through. Highs are expected to reach the lower 70’s.

High winds will continue into Sunday night before calming down Monday morning.

Monday afternoon winds will once again pick up between 15-25 mph, with temperature highs in the mid to high 70’s.

Tuesday calmer conditions will return to the Borderland with below-average temperatures in the low 70’s until Wednesday.

Thursday will be the start of high temperatures in the low 80’s that will last into the following week.

An upper disturbance will bring windy conditions and moisture into the Borderland area Friday and Saturday.