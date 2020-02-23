Weather on the go: Wind Advisory until 7 P.M.

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Strong westerly winds raging between 25-35 mph, will continue to move through the Borderland this afternoon with gusts reaching 45-50 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for El Paso, Hudspeth, Dona Ana and Otero counties until 7 P.M.

The west winds will affect Dona Ana County the most, with winds expected to be stronger in that area of the region.

Winds are expected to die down after midnight Sunday, however will stay breezy into Monday.

Monday, the southwest will continue to dry out into the week.

Our next weather event will occur Tuesday as a cold-front pushes through from the Pacific northwest. This will help drop temperatures into the upper 50’s.

Tuesday night East winds will once again push the cold air mass our way, dropping our temperatures once again into Wednesday, with highs expected stay in the lower 50’s.

Calmer conditions will return by the end of the week with a warming trend which will rise temperatures into the 70’s by next weekend.