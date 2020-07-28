Weather on the go: Warming trend begins, bringing triple digits

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warmer and drier air is expected throughout the area this Tuesday. This is due to a high-pressure system that will raise temperatures to above average highs.

Temperatures in El Paso and Las Cruces can expect to reach highs over the mid-90’s.

The system will continue to limit the Borderlands chances for seeing rain, with precipitation expected to stick to the regions mountain areas during evening to nighttime hours.

Temperatures will begin to reach triple-digit highs by Wednesday. The warming trend will last into the weekend before cooling down a few degrees into the upper 90’s.

Better chances for rain will return by the weekend with 20% chances of rain.