Weather on the go: Warm conditions near-record temperatures Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Saturday evening temperatures will remain in the 80’s, with calm winds flowing into the Borderland from the southwest at 5-10mph.

Saturday night lows will reach temperatures in the 40’s-50’s throughout the region. Winds will remain calm, and skies will stay clear.

Sunday is expected to be the Borderland’s warmest day of the year. Temperature highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

El Paso’s forecast high is 95°, if reached it will match record temperatures set in 2012.

Dry air and calm winds will rise our real feel temperature into the high 90’s to 100’s.

Similar conditions will continue into the work week, staying hot and dry.

Tuesday night a weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures into the low 90’s, and bring breezy conditions.

As the system pushes past the Borderland, temperatures will rise quickly into Thursday and Friday.

This will result in the hottest two days off the week with highs expected between 98°-100°. This will allow the region to possibly see the first triple digit day of the year.

The following weekend will see a weak cooldown into the low 90’s.