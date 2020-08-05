Weather on the go: Triple-digits remain in the forecast for the next 9-days

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Triple-digits remain in the forecast for Wednesday as a high pressure system continues to flow slowly throughout the southwest. Temperatures are expected to stay 5-10 degrees above average.

El Paso is expected to see its 37th day in 2020 with triple-digit highs.

Temperature highs in the Borderland will range between 95° to 105°.

Rain chances will remain limited throughout the region as the high pressure system continues to keep moisture out of the area.

Ten percent chances of rain will remain Wednesday evening for mountainous areas.

Thursday the high-pressure system that has kept us dry will begin to move east into central Texas.

The departure of the system will allow moisture to flow into the Borderland, increasing chances for rain for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

We are not yet in the clear from seeing temperatures in triple-digits. Highs in the lower 100’s will remain for the next nine days along with 10-20% chances of rain.