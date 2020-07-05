Weather on the go: Triple digits are expected for the next 9-days

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Clear skies with several clouds will continue into the evening of Sunday, keeping temperatures well above average.

The heat will continue to be the main factor of the upcoming week as triple digits are expected to continue to rise up to nearly ten degrees above average by the end of the week.

Monday temperatures will range in the upper 90’s to low 100’s throughout the region.

Moisture will stick in the area for the start of the week, bringing chances of rain in the mountain areas near Ruidoso and Cloudcroft as well as Guadalupe Pass and the Van Horn area.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are less likely to be seen in the Borderland however, they are not out of the question.

Drier air will start to take over after Wednesday, this will start a slight warming trend, leading temperatures to climb to 106° by Friday.