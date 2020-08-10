Weather on the go: Triple-digit highs and dry conditions expected

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A high-pressure system moving in the Borderlands direction from the southwest is expected to dry out the Borderland and raise temperatures into triple-digits.

Highs in the region will rise to above-average highs between 95°-105°. This will allow El Paso to see its 41st day of triple-digit temperatures for the year of 2020.

The system will help provide drier conditions which will interrupt the Borderlands monsoon.

Rain chances will be limited Monday and Tuesday before completely disappearing by mid-week.

El Paso will continue to see a heat streak for the next six days with the hottest days expecting to be Wednesday through Friday with highs between 104°-106°.

Rain chances will return on Saturday before drying out again into the start of the following week.