Weather on the go: Triple-digit heat and chances for pop up storms Saturday evening

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will remain in the triple digits in El Paso until dusk. Throughout the night temperatures will remain in the 90’s until after midnight before dropping into the low 70’s.

Moisture will continue to linger in the area, later tonight, bringing slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the area. This is mainly expected in the mountain areas.

Sunday dry above average will continue to take over the Borderland. Temperature highs will remain in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s.

Breezy winds will move through the area at speeds of 10-20 mph Sunday into Monday.

Monday temperatures will begin to cool down into the 90’s with highs below triple digits for the first time since early June.

By mid-week moisture will build and move in from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing chances for rain by the end of the week.