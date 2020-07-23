Weather on the go: Thursday rain chances increase

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Monsoonal storms continue to takeover the Borderland Thursday into the weekend.

So far the Borderland has seen daily afternoon rain for the last week, some days even registering enough rain to trigger a flood advisory.

Thursday chances for more thunderstorms and showers in the after noon has risen to 30% after staying at 20% for the last few days.

Similar conditions will remain for majority of the next 9-days.

Temperatures will stay near normal for the end of the week with highs expecting to reach 90-95° throughout the Borderland Thursday into the following work week.

Winds will stay calm for the start of the day as they flow from the east at 10-15 mph, but are expected to speed up as storms start to form and move through our region.

Rain storms Thursday through the weekend, may cause localized flooding, damaging winds and hail.