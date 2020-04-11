Weather on the go: The Borderland will continue to be under a wind advisory until Sunday night

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Windy conditions with wind speeds, 25-35 mph will continue to flow through the Borderland into the start of next week. Due to the high winds, the El Paso National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until Sunday night at 9 pm.

Easter Sunday, below average temperatures and gusty winds are in the forecast for the Borderland, seasonal for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average throughout the rest of the weekend and into mid-week, with highs in the low to mid-’70s.

Winds will die down by Tuesday, and temperatures will rise above average into the 80’s come Thursday, lasting until next week.