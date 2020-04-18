Weather on the go: The Borderland stays under a wind advisory until midnight

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Winds will continue to move throughout the Borderland at wind speeds of 20-30 mph. Due these windy conditions, the El Paso area will stay under a wind advisory until midnight.

Sunday calm, seasonal conditions will return with highs in the upper 70’s and wind speeds reaching 10-15 mph.

Sunday night an upper-level system will bring a weak front into the Borderland but will not have much e ffect on temperatures.

Tuesday night an upper flow will move through the southwest that will cause windy conditions Wednesday.

A warming trend will begin Tuesday lasting into next weekend. Highs will begin to reach the upper 80’s nearing 90° by Friday.