Weather on the go: The Borderland sees its 7th day Under a Heat Advisory

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– After more than a week of record heat in many places throughout the Borderland, temperatures will soon cool into the week.

The high-pressure system that has dominated the area since the start of last week, is beginning to move east. This will allow for moisture to flow into our area, bringing chances for rain and a slight decrease in temperatures.

Tuesday El Pasoans can expect temperature highs between 105°- 110°. Las Cruces can expect similar conditions however with highs around 100°-105°, cooler than previous days.

Moisture will start to flow in from the south, as the high-pressure system moving east subsides in the area. This will allow the Borderland to return in to the seasonal monsoonal flow.

Rain chances will last Tuesday into the start of next week. Chances will range between 10-20%. Best chances for precipitation will be in the late afternoon to evening hours.