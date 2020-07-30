Weather on the go: The Borderland remains under a Weather Authority Alert due to record-breaking highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A strong high-pressure system that has dried out the Borderland in the last two days will continue to affect the area. This caused the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for El Paso County.

Both can expect record setting highs in the triple-digits.

Drier and warmer air will stay persistent as it moves through the Borderland area. This will eliminate any rain chances we had for Thursday.

Temperature highs in El Paso and Las Cruces will reach between 100-110°.

The heat wave will be short lived as an upper low-pressure system is expected to enter West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

The system will provide the area will much needed rain chances and a drop in temperatures, much needed for the region.

Moisture that will enter with the system will help provide the Borderlands atmosphere with favorable conditions for thunderstorms and showers that will last into the weekend.

Rain chances will slowly decrease into the start of the following work week but will remain for the majority of our exclusive 9-day forecast.

Triple-digit heat is expected to return by next Tuesday.