Weather on the go: Temperatures will rise into the end of the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will continue to feel the effects of a warming trend, as drier air moves through the region and temperatures rise.

Saturday will continue to say above average with temperatures in the lower to mid- 70’s.

Breezy conditions will flow through the region S aturday night into Sunday morning at speeds of 10- 20 mph.

Sunday temperatures will stay slightly above seasonal with highs in the mid 70’s, but winds will remain calm at 5-10 mph.

Monday spring winds are expected with speeds at 20-30 mph. Conditions like this will stick around for much of the week with the windiest days expected Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are likely to reach the 80’s Monday through mid-week before a Pacific cold front drops temperatures into the 60’s by Friday.

No precipitation is expected for the rest of the month.