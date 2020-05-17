Weather on the go: Temperatures may match records at the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Temperatures continue to climb into the start of the week. Temperatures will remain in the 90’s for the majority of Sunday evening before cooling down after 8 pm. Monday morning temperatures will drop into the low to upper 60’s, but will increase quickly into the upper 80’s by 10 am.

Monday highs will rise to the high 90’s with El Paso expecting a high of 99° and the possible chance of breaking records and reaching triple digits.

Tuesday low-level moisture will move into the region from the west. This will cause slight chances for rain however, the majority of the region is expected to remain dry.

Temperatures will be closer to normal Tuesday and Wednesday, with breezy like conditions at wind speeds of 10-20 mph.

Dry and calm conditions will return Thursday and temperatures will slowly rise and remain in the low to mid-’90s into the following week.