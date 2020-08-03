Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to reach triple-digit highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– El Paso is expected to see its 35th triple-digit day in the Borderland as temperatures continue to heat up due to a high-pressure system in the region.

An upper high-pressure system continues to flow through the Las Cruces, El Paso are Monday. This will allow the region to see highs in the Borderland reach temperatures 7-10 degrees above average.

Drier conditions are expected during the day time hours. Rain chances will begin to increase as we enter the afternoon to evening hours as moisture lingers in the area.

Dry air will become more prominent throughout the area, leaving rain chances to stay at 10%.

Winds will stay calm for the day time hours, with the expectation of wind gusts at 15-20 mph with the event of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 100°’s for most of the week with the hottest days being Tuesday and Friday.

Rain chances will range from 10-20% for the next 9-days.