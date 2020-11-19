Weather on the go; Temperature near record highs Thursday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Record breaking temperatures will stick with us for today, heating us up close to 20 degrees above average.

Conditions are expected to remain calm as winds move in from the South at 5-10 mph.

The borderland is expecting to reach 84 degrees this Thursday afternoon, meaning we could possibly break the record of 79 degrees set back in 1990.

El Paso is expected to see a nice cool down as a cold front coming from the Northwest moves into our area Sunday.

The cold front will bring cooler and windier conditions, however no rain chances are expected.