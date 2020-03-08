Weather on the go: Sunday rain showers will continue for the rest of the afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Rain showers will continue into the later afternoon hours before tappering off in the evening.

Sunday’s rains come from a large amount of subtropical moisture that continues to move over the Borderland from the southern Pacific.

Calmer conditions are expected for Sunday night, with winds expected to stay below 15 mph and rain chances to decrease.

Monday will be the start of a short drying trend as the tropical system moves east. Fog is expected in the early morning hours, mainly in the mountain areas.

Temperatures will rise back to normal and into the 70’s by Tuesday.

Our next Pacific system is expected to arrive late Wednesday with rain chances increasing into Thursday and Friday.