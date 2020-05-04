Weather on the go: Sunday marks 3rd day in row, breaking record temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— El Paso has officially broken records for temperature highs for the third day in a row. High temperatures and dry conditions will remain in the Borderlands forecast for the majority of the week.

Around 3 pm this afternoon, the international airport in El Paso recorded a temperature of 96°, breaking the previous high of 95° on this date in 2000.

Temperatures will cool down very slowly into the night, with an expected overnight low of 69°, a total of 13° warmer than average.

Near record temperatures will remain for Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90’s.

Tuesday a cold front will flow through the region from the west. The weak front will drop temperatures near normal into the ’80s. Breezy to windy conditions are expected.

Temperatures will warm quickly into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90’s.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with a temperature forecast of 99° and can possibly be the Borderland’s first triple-digit day of the year.

A second cold front will then pass through the area one again Friday. This will drop temperatures into the mid-’80s and will push moisture into the Borderland, bringing slight rain chances for the weekend.