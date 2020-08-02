Weather on the go: Storm chances increase for Saturday evening

El Paso, TX (KTSM)- Isolated thunderstorms and showers remain in the forecast for the Borderland for the rest of the weekend.

Moisture from Fridays cold-front continues to linger in the region, allowing the Borderland to see chances of rain for the rest of the weekend and into the work week.

Sunday, similar conditions of developing thunderstorms and showers are expected for the afternoon to evening hours.

Precipitation will be more widespread.

A high-pressure system will establish it’s self west of the Borderland. This will help provide a warming trend, allowing temperature highs to reach triple-digits for the next 9-days.

Drier weather will begin to impact the Borderland by late next week.