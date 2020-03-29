Weather on the go: Spring weather will continue into the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Temperatures Sunday has been significantly warmer, as the cold front that dropped temperatures on Saturday has moved far east of the Borderland.

Temperatures highs will stay seasonal and are expected reach the low to mid 70’s later this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to cover the skies in our region as an upper level system moves southwest clouds towards the east.

Typical Spring weather will last throughout the upcoming work week with above-average temperatures and windier conditions.

Monday the Borderland will experience similar temperatures. Wind speeds are expected to reach 15-20 mph throughout the day before calming on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the start of a warming trend. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

The next wind event is expected to be Wednesday. A subtropical system will flow through the region causing gusty conditions.

Above average temperatures will last into next weekend.