Weather on the go: Spring like temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for the rest of the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Partly cloudy conditions are expected to stick around for the rest of this Saturday, with drier air flowing in from the west.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue through the start of the week, expect 10-20 mph west winds.

Spring like temperatures will stay in our forecast through Monday, with highs remaining in the high 60’s and low 70’s.

Come Tuesday our next storm system will move through northern New Mexico. This upper low pressure system will drop temperatures into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s lasting into Wednesday.

Along with cooler temperatures the system will pull in additional moisture into the region, raising our chances for rain. Tuesday will be our best chance to see precipitation in the Borderland before drying out at the end of the week.

Seasonal temperatures will return by Thursday and 70’s are expected into next weekend.