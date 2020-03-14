Weather on the go: Spring-like conditions continue into Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Drier air will continue to move through the Borderland for the remaining hours of Saturday and into Sunday. This will raise temperatures above average into the upper 70’s.

Pleasant conditions will remain as northeast wind flow through the area at speeds less than 10 mph, calming even more into the end of weekend staying below 5 mph.

Beginning Sunday evening a low-pressure system from the Pacific will stream into California, producing rain chances, string winds and cooler temperatures.

The system will move into our region come Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain chances.

Precipitation chances will increase on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms. This will increase winds from the west to 20-25 mph.

Along with the system temperatures will drop below average into the low 60’s.

Seasonal temperatures and drier conditions will return just in time for the first day of Spring next weekend.