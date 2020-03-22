Weather on the go: Seasonal conditions will remain on Sunday before strong winds start off the week

Breaking News
El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Spring weather will continue to take over the Borderland this Sunday with calm winds and temperatures in the mid 70’s.

A Pacific storm system will move through the region at the start of the week, causing windy conditions. Along with the system, a continuing warming trend will raise temperatures to the 80’s come Monday.

The National Weather Service of El Paso has issued a wind advisory for Monday at 8-10 am, for El Paso, Dona Ana, Otero and Hudspeth counties. Winds are expected to move in from the Southwest at speeds of 25-35 mph with wind gusts at 40-50 mph.

Tuesday winds will die down bringing calm relief to the Borderland. Breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach highs nearly 10+ degrees above average by mid-week.

Thursday afternoon the next Pacific storm system will bring another round of strong winds, lasting until Friday night.

Along with winds, a cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 60’s.

Seasonal conditions will return next weekend.

