Weather on the go: Seasonal conditions will continue with breezy conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Drier air will continue to move through the Borderland from the southwest this evening.

Temperatures will remain warm but seasonal, with Spring winds reaching speeds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday cloud coverage will increase as moisture flows in from the southern Pacific, due to southwest winds.

Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the upper-70’s and low 80’s.

Dry, breezy Spring-like weather will continue for the start of next week with temperatures similar to this weekend.

Wednesday an upper low-pressure system will push into our region. This will produce windy conditions, a rise in moisture levels and cooler temperatures, in the low-70’s.

Conditions will return to seasonal come next weekend.