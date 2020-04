El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Sunday dry, seasonal conditions will continue into the afternoon. Breezy to windy conditions will persist at speeds of 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to high 70’s. Clear skies will remain Sunday night with temperatures below average with temperatures in the 40’s to 50’s.

Warmer conditions will return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80’s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday an upper flow will push through the Borderland dropping temperatures by a few degrees but staying in the 80’s .

Wednesday will also be the Borderland’s next windy day with winds expected to reach speeds of 15-25 mph.

A quick warming trend will begin Thursday with temperatures in the high 80’s possibly hitting the 90’s.

These warm conditions, will proceed into the following week, with temperature highs ranging from 90°-95°.