Weather on the go: Scattered storms are expected for the 4th of July evening

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Above average temperatures will last into the night of the 4th of July with temperatures in the 80’s until the early morning hours.

Moisture is continuing to flow throughout the area, however, a high-pressure system that is continuing will continue to keep storms isolated throughout the area, meaning large parts of the region may not see precipitation.

Storms and scattered showers are expected to stick in east areas, such as Sierra Blanca and Van Horn.

Sunday temperatures will continue to warm into the triple digits lasting into the week.

Triple digits are in the forecast for the next 9 days, with the warmest days being Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from 105°-106°.

Slight rain chances will remain in the southwest as we enter the mid part of our Monsoon season. The chances for actual storms in the El Paso area will stay low as the high-pressure system affecting us now, will strengthen into the week, keeping things mostly calm.

Drier conditions will return by the start of next week.