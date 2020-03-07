Weather on the go: Saturday’s spring like conditions will change moving into Sunday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Saturday’s afternoon conditionions will continue to stay dry and warm in the low 70’s in the Borderland as southwest winds flow through the area.

The region will begin to feel the effects of a pacific storm system Saturday evening as clouds are expected to roll in and cause overcast skies. The system will bring plenty of subtropical moisture that will provide showers for end the weekend.

Saturday night expect 10% chances of showers and 50% on Sunday before drying out before Monday.

Along with showers, cooler temperatures will take over the Borderland, with the highs expected in the high 50’s to lower 60’s Sunday.

Warmer dry weather will return Monday.

Another pacific system will enter the southwest region Tuesday night which will increase moisture. Rain chances will return Wednesday and increase into Thursday, this will last until late Friday.

Dry conditions will return by next weekend.