Weather on the go: Saturday will remain calm and below average

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Pacific cold front that moved through the Borderland Friday will continue to affect our region Saturday. Below average temperatures continue to be recorded in much of the southwest with El Paso and Las Cruces expecting to see highs in the low 60’s.

Winds will stay much calmer Saturday night and Sunday with speeds between 5-15 mph, Sunday we can expect temperatures significantly warmer with highs expected in the mid 70’s.

Monday a upper disturbance will provide a small cooldown with breezy conditions.

Tuesday will be the start of our next warming trend. This warming trend will rise temperatures into the 80’s by mid-week.