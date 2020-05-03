Weather on the go: Saturday temperatures break record highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Saturday afternoon, El Paso reached a new record high, reaching 96°. This breaks the previous record set in 2006 at 95°.

Saturday night will stay warmer than average by 15° with an expected low at 68°.

Dry and hot conditions will continue into Sunday with temperatures continue to near-record highs for the start of May.

Breezy conditions will flow throughout the Borderland for the majority of the upcoming week, with highs staying in the 90’s until the end of the week.

A weak backdoor cold front will move into the area from the east. This will cause temperatures to drop into the low 90’s on Tuesday. This system will cause windy conditions with speeds from 20-25 mph lasting into Wednesday night. Rain showers are possible in the Cloudcroft and Ruidoso region.

Temperatures will rise again Wednesday and Thursday nearing record temperatures (100°).

Another system will then move into the Borderland with slight chances of rain Friday and Saturday.

The system will also relieve the region of hot temperatures, with highs expected in the 80’s.