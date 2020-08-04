Weather on the go: Record highs expected in the Borderland Tuesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the Borderland as a high pressure system aloft continues to dry out the area.

Temperatures in El Paso are expected to rise to 103°, matching its previous record set in 2010. Las Cruces will see temperature highs in the upper 90’s.

The heat wave will remain in the southwest for the next nine days.

The hottest days of the week will be Tuesday, as the following eight days will see temperatures ranging from 100°-102°.

Conditions will remain calm Tuesday with south westerly winds moving at speeds of 5-10 mph.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will remain limited for Tuesday and Wednesday at 10%.