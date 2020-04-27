Weather on the go: Record highs are in trouble this week!

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Hot conditions will continue into the upcoming work week, with temperatures expected to match and even break records.

Sunday afternoon temperatures reached a high of just one degree shy of matching the record temperature of 95° set in 2012.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90’s for the start of the week nearing record highs but not expecting to reach them.

The slight relief of heat will come Wednesday as a weak backdoor cold front pushes through the Borderland and drop temperatures into the low 90’s and high 80’s.

Once the font has passed, temperatures will rise quickly into Thursday and Friday with the best chances to break records and possibly see our first 100° of the year.

The following weekend will contain “cooler” temperatures, with highs in the low 90’s.