Weather on the go: Record-breaking temperatures continue to dominate parts of the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures around the Borderland rose to highs near record-breaking temperatures and in some areas set a new record high. Las Cruces is one after reaching a high of 108° breaking its previous record of 103° set in 2016.

The high-pressure system aloft of our area will continue to effect the Borderland with conditions of drier air and hotter temperatures for the start of the work week .

Tonight temperatures will remain above average with overnight lows in the upper 70’s throughout the region.

The Excessive Heat Warning that was issued Friday for the El Paso County is expected to expire at 6 am Monday morning.

El Paso will then join cities like Las Cruces, Deming and Silver City and remain under a Heat Advisory until Wednesday.

Moisture will enter the Borderland area come Tuesday, this will bring chances for rain, and thunderstorms into the following weekend.

This will help cooldown the area by a few degrees however, temperatures will remain 5-8 degrees above average.