Weather on the go: Rain chances increase into the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Monsoonal moisture and above – average temperatures are expected to trigger rain showers and isolated thunderstorms during evening hours through the next nine days.

Temperature highs throughout the Borderland will stay above normal in the upper 90’s for Monday.

El Paso’s high is expected to reach 99° while Las Cruces can expect a high of 97°.

A high-pressure system north of the region is one of the main causes that is keeping the Borderland from cooling down to average highs.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to push through the area from the south, allowing the southwest to see an increased chance of precipitation.

Monday rain chances will remain at 20% before increasing to 30-40% Tuesday, lasting into the weekend.

As chances for rain increase, highs throughout the Borderland will decrease. Highs will drop below 95° by Friday.