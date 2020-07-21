Weather on the go: Rain chances increase into the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The monsoonal plume of moisture that has brought rain throughout the past week is not going anywhere anytime soon. This means more storms and rain chances are on its way.

As the Borderland enters the mid part of monsoon, deep moisture has firmly established itself in the southwest, creating the great chances for numerous storms throughout.

Tuesday, El Paso and Las Cruces can expect 20% chances of rain with highs in the mid to high 90’s.

The Borderland has seen 18 consecutive days of triple digits and Tuesday is expected to be the first day to break the streak with an expected high of only 97°.

Rain chances will continue to increase into the week with strong storm chances expected at the end of the week.

Temperatures highs will start to near normal, by Thursday, temperatures will no longer be expected to exceed 95° for the rest of the week.