Weather on the go: Rain chances increase for the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Moisture continues to deepen into the Borderland allowing for cloudy conditions. Scattered storms, isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout Monday, lasting into Tuesday.

After breaking record temperatures Saturday in El Paso, “cooler” temperatures took over the Borderland, highs near normal.

Temperatures will remain similar Monday afternoon with highs staying in the lower 90’s.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected as rain chances pick up into the rest of the day. Expect wind speeds to stay near 10-15 mph with wind gusts reaching near 20-30 mph.

Rain chances and near normal temperatures will last into Wednesday.

Drier and warmer conditions will return Wednesday with highs expected in the upper 90’s.

A plume of moisture will move back into the Borderland area Friday evening into the weekend. This will allow for another increase of rain chances and cooler conditions with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.