Weather on the go: Normal conditions will continue into Sunday with slight chances of showers

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Average conditions with temperatures in the low 90’s will continue into Saturday night with showers and possible thunderstorms expected.

Moisture has begun to develop east of the Borderland moving our way. Due to this, 10% chances of precipitation is expected Saturday evening.

Drier conditions with similar temperatures to Saturday will continue into the end of the weekend and start of the week with highs expected in the mid-90’s.

A warming trend will begin on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper 90’s, eventually reaching triple digits by Friday.

Moisture will return on Tuesday bringing in light rain chances into Thursday.

Clear conditions and triple digit temperatures are expected for father’s day weekend.