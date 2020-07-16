Weather on the go: Monsoonal moisture continues to bring rain chances

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Rain chances continue to stick in the forecast for the Borderland as Monsoonal flow returns to the area after a departure from a strong high pressure system.

The high pressure that dominated the Borderland last week keeping the area hot and dry has continued to move east. Allowing seasonal moisture from the south to progress in to the region.

The moisture along with high temperatures and multiple triggers in the area create the perfect ingredients for chances of rain. Precipitation can be expected during the evening to nighttime hours into next Tuesday.

Temperatures will also continue to be effected by the departure from the high pressure system. A “cooling” has been seen in the last 48 hours.

Temperature highs will reach 100-103 throughout much of the Borderland for Thursday.

The cooling trend will last into the weekend and next week, dropping temperature highs into the mid to upper 90’s, near normal.

The Borderland will start to dry out come the mid to end of next week.