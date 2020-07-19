Weather on the go: Monsoonal flow brings more evening rain

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Moisture entering the Borderland area with the monsoonal flow will continue to bring rain chances for this Saturday evening in to the next nine days.

Due to the moisture and heat, rain showers and heavy storms are expected after 6pm into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will remain above average in the upper 70’s.

Highs throughout the area are no longer expected reach triple digits. Highs in the Borderland will remain in the upper 90’s but are expected to stay near normal throughout the upcoming week.

The monsoonal flow will continue to pursue the area with the best chances of rain to be seen Sunday through Tuesday, by midweek chances for rain will subside but last through following Monday.